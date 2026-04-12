Asha Bhosle Death: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Postpones Ananya Panday, Lakshay's Chand Mera Dil Song Release

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has postponed the release of the title track of the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The song, featuring actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, was originally scheduled to release on April 13. However, the makers have now decided to postpone the release by a day as a mark of respect for the iconic singer.

In an official statement shared by the production house on Sunday, the team explained the reason behind the decision.

The statement read, "In honour of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day."

It further read, "This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations."

Following the announcement, the makers confirmed that the title track will now release on April 14 instead of the originally planned April 13.

Earlier today, Karan also penned an emotional note to mourn the singer's death.

Along with her photo, the filmmaker wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."

Asha Bhosle, regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian music, passed away recently at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Breach Candy Hospital doctor confirmed that she died due to multiple-organ failure.

Her death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the film and music industries, with several filmmakers, actors and musicians remembering her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

With a career spanning more than seven decades, the legendary singer recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and collaborated with some of the biggest composers in the industry.