Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon & Other Celebs Pen Emotional Notes

The Indian film and music industry is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12). Regarded as one of the most versatile and influential voices in Indian music, her death has triggered an outpouring of grief from Bollywood celebrities, musicians and fans across the country.

According to family, the singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital after her health deteriorated. The news of her passing spread across social media within no time, with members of the film fraternity paying heartfelt tributes and remembering her contribution to Indian music.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the singer and share their memories of her timeless voice.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a throwback photo of the singer on Instagram and wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "So today is the irreplaceable loss of what life takes away from us, the deepest loss to the industry, an irreplaceable loss to me and my entire being from childhood to now. Her biggest fan ever. Nobody, nobody like her. Ashaji you leave behind a legacy of music and sound that no one in the world could compare to. The greatest era of music ends here."

Actress and comedian Jamie Lever, who used to often mimic Asha Bhosle, wrote, "My heart aches as I write this. 🙏🏽💔 I’ve always been an admirer of her artistry, and for much of my journey, I found myself inspired by her voice and style, I was so fascinated by her singing that I just naturally started mimicking her. People love the resemblance/impersonation, but the truth is there can only ever be one Asha ji. Watching her live at Shanmukhananda Hall was unforgettable. Even then, her voice, charm, and energy lit up the stage- I became an even bigger fan.

I always wished to meet her, but that won’t be possible now. She would have pulled my cheeks, maybe 1 thappad or said something like ‘pagal ladki’ I would happily accept."

Sharing throwback photos with Asha Bhosle, veteran actress Hema Malini wrote, "Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving🙏 It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.

No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNEl7QFt8M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2026

Here's how other celebs reacted:

The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody.



Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories.



"Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi..."



Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find… pic.twitter.com/2jJeNqz1A4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 12, 2026

Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest… pic.twitter.com/U81F2NBBeD — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2026

Many celebrities spoke about the incredible range and longevity of her career. Over the decades, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and worked with some of the most celebrated composers in Indian cinema, including RD Burman and OP Nayyar.

From energetic cabaret numbers to soulful ghazals and romantic melodies, her versatility made her one of the most loved playback singers in the history of Indian music. Some of her most memorable songs include “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna and “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan.