Asha Bhosle Death: Singer's LAST Released Song Was A Collaboration With British Band Gorillaz; Watch Video

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away due to multiple-organ failure at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12). The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle. The singer left behind a remarkable musical legacy that spanned more than seven decades. Among her final works was a unique international collaboration with the British virtual band Gorillaz on their ninth studio album The Mountain (or Parvat), released in March 2026.

Asha Bhosle's last released song

Asha Bhosle featured on the track The Shadowy Light, which is believed to be among the last songs she recorded before her death. The song brought together voices from across cultures and generations, blending contemporary global sounds with elements of Indian musical heritage.

The track was written by Damon Albarn, Kausar Munir and Gruff Rhys. Production for the song was handled by Gorillaz along with producers James Ford, Samuel Egglenton and Remi Kabaka Jr..

The vocals on the track feature contributions from Gorillaz, Asha Bhosle and Gruff Rhys. Reports suggest that Bhosle recorded her portions for the song at her home in Mumbai. Her vocals were layered over a distinctive soundscape that incorporated an old harmonium once associated with legendary composer RD Burman.

The album The Mountain (or Parvat) reflects a strong influence of Indian culture and music. Much of the project was recorded across Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Varanasi. The album also features collaborations with other prominent Indian artists such as Anoushka Shankar and Asha Puthli.

Known for her versatility and timeless voice, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages during her career.

Over the years, she delivered several timeless classics that remain popular across generations. Among her most celebrated songs are “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don, “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan and “Mera Kuch Samaan” from Ijaazat.

Her contribution to Indian cinema and music earned her numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.