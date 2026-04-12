'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Yeh Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi': Singer Palak Muchhal Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle | FPJ Exclusive

Palak Muchhal Remembers Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said. Bhosle, the voice behind iconic hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.

Palak Muchhal Remembers Asha Bhosle

Asha's sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in mourning. Singer Palak Muchhal, in an exclusive with the Free Press Journal, paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer. She said, "Asha ji ke tareef ke liye mein kuch bhi kehne ke liye mein bohot choti hoon. Unka jaana hum sab ke liye ek aisi kshati hai, jiska bharpaai kabhi nahi ho paayegi. Lekin apne peeche jo sangeet ki virasat woh chhod kar gayi hain, usse aane wali kai peedhiyan prerit, protsahit aur prabhavit hongi."

(I am far too small to say anything in praise of Asha ji. Her passing is an irreparable loss for all of us. However, the musical legacy she has left behind will inspire, encourage, and influence generations to come.)

The singer further paid tribute by singing Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, one of Asha's iconic tracks.

Asha's body was brought to her Lower Parel residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening after she died at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details

The funeral of Asha Bhosle will take place on Monday (April 13). People can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, confirmed that the legendary singer’s last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.