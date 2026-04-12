Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance: Singer Attended Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun's Mumbai Wedding, Seen Greeting Paps With Smile- VIDEO

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance Video Surfaces | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left a huge void in the industry after her passing at the age of 92 on Sunday (April 12). She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, as confirmed by her granddaughter Zania Bhosle. However, a day after hospitalisation, Asha breathed her last due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance Video Surfaces

Following her demise, videos of the singer's last public appearance have once again surfaced online, leaving fans emotional. Her last public appearance was in March, when she attended the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok at The St. Regis Mumbai in Mumbai.

In the clip, dressed in a saree, Asha Bhosle was seen warmly greeting the paparazzi with her bright smile, folding her hands to acknowledge them before entering the venue.

Check out the video:

Asha Bhosle Funeral

Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle shared the funeral details, adding that the public will be able to pay their last respects on Monday (April 13).

Speaking to the media after his mother’s demise, he said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Funeral To Be Held With State Honours

Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, confirmed that the legendary singer’s last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.