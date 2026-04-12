Asha Bhosle's Last Wish: Singer Once Said She Wanted To Die Singing - 'Gaana Meri Life Hai, Gaate-Gaate Mera Dum Nikle'

The Indian film and music industry is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 in Mumbai. The singer breathed her last in Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple-organ failure, leaving behind an extraordinary musical legacy that spanned more than seven decades.

Asha Bhosle was hospitalised on Saturday after her health deteriorated. Early reports suggested that she had suffered a heart attack. However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that the veteran singer had been hospitalised due to exhaustion and a chest infection. She was later declared dead, with multiple organ failure cited as the cause.

Despite her age, Asha Bhosle remained active in music and continued working on new projects. Her sudden demise has deeply shaken the entertainment industry, with fans and celebrities paying tribute to one of India’s most beloved voices.

When Asha Bhosle shared her last wish

A year before her passing, the legendary singer had spoken about her final wish during an appearance on the podcast Couple of Things, hosted by actor Amrita Rao and radio personality RJ Anmol. During the conversation, she expressed her desire to spend her final moments doing what she loved the most - singing.

She said, “Meri khud ki iccha aisi hai ki gaate gaate hi main chali jau. Yehi meri iccha hai. Abhi mujhe seekhne ka kuch nahi hai. Gaana meri life hai. Bachpan se gaya hai. 3 saal se classical, Baba ka sikhaya. Puri life usmein chali gayi hai (My only wish is to die singing. That’s my last wish. I don’t have anything left to learn. Singing is my life. I have been doing that since the age of 3 with my father. I spent my entire life doing that)."

"Film line mein 82 years ho gaye hai. Abhi jake yeh iccha hai ki gaate gaate mera dum nikle. Mujhe sabse zyada khushi hogi ki main gaate gaati jau (It’s been 82 years in the film industry. Now, all I want is to die singing. I will be the happiest if I keep singing through my last days)," she had added.

Asha Bhosle's last public appearance

Asha Bhosle’s final public appearance was on March 5 at the wedding celebration of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. The event was hosted by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Her funeral is expected to be attended by several prominent personalities from the film industry, politics and other fields, as fans across the country continue to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.

Funeral to be held with state honours

Meanwhile, Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, confirmed that the legendary singer’s last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, he said her mortal remains will be kept at her residence in Lower Parel from 11 am to 3 pm so that family members, friends and admirers can pay their final respects. The cremation will take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm, and she will be cremated with full state honours.