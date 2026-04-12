Video: When Asha Bhosle Called Herself The 'Last Mughal' Of Hindi Film Music After Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Months after the passing of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in 2022, her younger sister and iconic playback voice Asha Bhosle had shared an emotional reflection on the changing era of Hindi film music. During a special appearance on Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5, Bhosle had described herself as the “last Mughal” of the golden generation of singers.

The episode paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier that year, and celebrated her contribution to Indian music. During the show, Asha Bhosle fondly remembered her sister and even revealed a special saree that had been gifted to her by Lata.

Speaking about the legends of the past and the era she belonged to, the veteran singer reflected on how many iconic artists from her time had already passed away. She noted that she and her sister were among the last surviving voices of that remarkable generation that shaped Hindi film music for decades.

She also spoke about her journey that began in 1943, when she recorded her first song as a young singer, and continued for decades as she went on to become one of the most versatile playback artists in the country.

She said, "Sab music directors chale gaye, sab singers chale gaye. Kishor chala gaya, Rafi sahab chale gaye, Mukesh bhai chale gaye, Geeta chali gayi, Samshad bhai chale gaye. Abhi hum dono aakhri Mughal ruke hai. Uss din Lata didi ko maine kaha 'Tu bhi chali gayi'. Ab uss zamane ki main aakhri hoon. Maine 1943 mein pehla gaana gaaya hai aur aaj tak main gaa rahi hoon. Aakhri Mughal main hoon."

ASHA BHOSLE : Lata Didi once told me,



"Sab chale gaye Kishore Da is no more, Mukesh ji no more, Rafi Da no more. Now, only we two sisters left"



"When Lata Didi passed away, I said, ‘Now I am the only one left from our era.’" 🥹



Asha Tai got emotional!pic.twitter.com/2jN0CiGuYC https://t.co/17z1IAYhtd — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) April 12, 2026

Years later, following Asha Bhosle’s passing on April 12, many fans revisited the moment, and remembered how the legendary singer had once described herself as the last representative of the golden age of Hindi film music.

Asha Bhosle was regarded as one of the most influential and versatile voices in Indian music. With a career spanning more than seven decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian and international languages, becoming a defining voice in Hindi film music.

Over the years, she delivered several timeless classics that remain popular across generations. Among her most celebrated songs are “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don, “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan and “Mera Kuch Samaan” from Ijaazat.