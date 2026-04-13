Asha Bhosle Funeral: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Looks Devastated, Breaks Down As She Pays Last Respects; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai, saw an outpouring of grief on Monday (April 13) as fans, friends, and family members gathered to pay their final respects. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from multiple-organ failure. Her death marked the end of an era in Indian music, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Amid the emotional scenes, a video of her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has surfaced on social media, leaving many fans heartbroken. In the clip, Zanai appears visibly devastated as she pays her last respects to her grandmother. She is seen breaking down and wiping away tears, at one point attempting to hide her grief behind black sunglasses.

The video also shows the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle wrapped in the Indian tricolour, as preparations were made for her final rites.

According to the family’s announcement, the singer’s mortal remains were kept for public homage at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, from 11 am so that fans and well-wishers could offer their respects. She will be accorded a full state funeral at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Monday.

Zanai Bhosle shared a close bond with her grandmother. She often posted pictures and videos with the iconic singer on social media and frequently accompanied her to public events.

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha Bhosle became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered numerous timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners. Some of her most beloved tracks include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.