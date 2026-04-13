'Jaa Chal, Yeh Time Nahi Hai...': Jackie Shroff Loses Cool, Schools Paparazzi For Questioning About Asha Bhosle At Her Funeral - VIDEO

Jackie Shroff Slams Paps After Asha Bhosle's Death | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Jackie Shroff paid his respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she resided. Several videos show him consoling her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who was devastated after her demise. Later, while leaving in his car, Jackie lost his calm at paparazzi who questioned him about Asha.

Jackie Shroff Slams Paps

In the viral video, Jackie, speaking in Marathi, questioned the paparazzi about how one would feel after losing their mother, adding that 'our mother (Asha) has gone.' Further, he was heard saying, "Tera bolne ka kya matlab hai, kaisa laga? Maa kisi ki gayi hai, toh kaisa lagta hai? Chalo, jao ab… ja chal. Yeh time nahi hai re.”

Check out the video:

Asha Bhosle's Funeral Procession Sees Heavy Police Deployment

Asha's funeral procession making its way through the busy streets of Mumbai towards the Shivaji Park crematorium for the last rites, accompanied by heavy security and a sea of fans. Admirers are raising slogans such as "Jab tak suraj-chaand rahega, Asha Tai ka naam rahega” and "Asha Tai amar rahe."

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, Lalit Pandit, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohammad Siraj, Rahul Vaidya, among others, paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai residence.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen crying inconsolably after paying his last respects to the singer. Other Bollywood celebs like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale, AR Rahman also paid their last respects.

Asha Bhosle was also the younger sister of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.