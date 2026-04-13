Tabu Breaks Down As She Comforts Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral In Mumbai, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Tabu’s Emotional Moment With Zanai Bhosle Goes Viral Online | Photo Via X

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after being hospitalised on Saturday due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Several celebrities arrived on Monday at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she resided, to pay their final respects.

Tabu’s Emotional Moment With Zanai Bhosle Goes Viral Online

Actor Tabu was seen visibly emotional as she comforted Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who broke down in tears after her grandmother's demise. A viral video shows Tabu hugging and consoling Zanai multiple times, a moment that has left fans deeply emotional.In a mark of the highest respect, legendary singer Asha Bhosle was wrapped in the Indian tricolour at her residence in Lower Parel

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fdGrYRyvtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Asha Bhosle Wrapped In Tricolour

In a mark of deep respect, reports and circulating videos suggest that Asha was honoured at her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai, where she was seen wrapped in the Indian tricolour as loved ones gathered to pay tribute. According to the visuals, the singer was given ceremonial honours, with her casket decorated with white lilies and draped in the national flag.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mortal remains of legendary singer Asha Bhosle being wrapped in tricolour as people pay their last respects at her residence in Mumbai.



She passed away at the age of 92 yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/tQWWIwRqkD — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon with full state honours.

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered numerous timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners. Some of her most beloved tracks include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.