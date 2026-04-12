Karan Aujla Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Plays Old Video Of Her Singing Tauba Tauba- VIDEO

Karan Aujla Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who faced sharp criticism over his previous Mumbai performance during Holi 2026, announced a new show titled Mumbai 2.0 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 12, 2026, which saw a massive crowd eager to witness a more energetic performance, marking the end of his segment of the P-Pop Culture India Tour.

While several videos from the show are circulating on social media, one clip has gone viral in which Karan pays a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away earlier today on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital following multiple organ failure.

Karan Aujla Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

The clip, shared on Miss Malini's Instagram page, shows Asha's photos appearing on screen with '1933–2026' written alongside them. It later features a throwback video from her Dubai concert, where she performed to Aujla's track Tauba Tauba' from the 2024 film Bad Newz, and also did the hook steps to the song made popular by Vicky Kaushal in the track.

As the visuals played during the Mumbai 2.0 concert, Aujla's tribute struck an emotional chord with the audience. The arena erupted in loud applause and cheers, with many fans visibly moved by the heartfelt moment.

Check out the video:

Back in December 2024, Aujla penned a note after Asha Bhosle’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ videos went viral. He took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument."

He added, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details

The funeral will take place on Monday (April 13). People can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.