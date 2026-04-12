'Embarrassing, Beauty Without Brains': Athiya Shetty SLAMMED For Sharing Lata Mangeshkar's Photo Instead Of Asha Bhosle In Condolence Post

Athiya Shetty Trolled for Mistaken Asha Bhosle Tribute Post |

Former Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, faced massive backlash on social media after mistakenly posting the image of Lata Mangeshkar while mourning Asha Bhosle on Instagram, who passed away on Sunday (April 12), with netizens pointing out the error since Mangeshkar had already passed away on February 6, 2022.

Athiya Shetty Faces Backlash

Despite Athiya quickly deleting the photo of Lata after the goof-up, screenshots of the post still went viral on social media, with several users criticising her and questioning how she could make such a mistake given her background in a Bollywood family headed by Suniel, with some calling it 'embarrassing' and even labelling her 'beauty without brain.'

An X user wrote, "Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders."

Another added, "Athiya Shetty gone mad She uploaded a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle."

A third user wrote, "It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake, it shows a lack of attention. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments. Just post a simple condolence message if your basic knowledge is zero."

Check out how netizens reacted:

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