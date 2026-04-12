When Asha Bhosle Sang Tauba Tauba & Nailed Vicky Kaushal's Hook Step At Dubai Show At 91, Leaving Karan Aujla Emotional- VIDEO

Asha Bhosle’s Tauba Tauba Performance Goes Viral After Death | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where she was hospitalised on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Following her demise, throwback videos of the late singer's performance in Dubai have resurfaced, in which she was heard singing Tauba Tauba by Karan Aujla from Vicky Kaushal's 2024 film Bad Newz.

When Asha Bhosle Sang Tauba Tauba & Nailed Vicky Kaushal's Hook Step

During her concert in Dubai, Asha, dressed in a white saree, surprised everyone by breaking into Tauba Tauba. As the audience cheered, she stepped aside and shook a leg, perfectly nailing the hook step originally performed by Vicky Kaushal in the film Bad Newz, which had taken over social media when it was first released.

'Tauba Tauba' from Bad News



Ft. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji@vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/5DxTrWbSwV — Kavishala (@kavishala) December 30, 2024

Karan Aujla's Emotional Reaction

After Asha's videos had gone viral, Karan Aujla took to his Instagram Stories and wrote a note for Asha.

"@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Asha Bhosle, the legend behind hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, would have turned 93 on September 8, 2026.