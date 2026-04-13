Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours At Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Celebs & Politicians Pay Final Respects

Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours | Photo Via YouTube

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday (April 12) at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering multiple organ failure, a day after she was hospitalised due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where family members, close friends, and several prominent figures from the film and political fraternity gathered to pay their final respects on Monday.

Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Asha’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium by her son, Anand Bhosle, in the presence of several celebrities, musicians, and politicians who gathered to bid an emotional farewell, with the ceremony conducted with full state honours reflecting her legendary status.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mortal remains of singer Asha Bhosle reach Shivaji Park crematorium for her last rites; leaders and fans gather to pay their last respects. Visuals from the crematorium. pic.twitter.com/MECoLiAgnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

CM Devendra Fadnavis, State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and singer Anu Malik, among others, paid their last respects to the legendary singer at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Music composer Anu Malik, Actor Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal pay their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at Shivaji Park Crematorium. pic.twitter.com/FfuUeoUlfw — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered numerous timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners. Some of her most beloved tracks include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The singer, celebrated as one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music, symbolised an extraordinary era that shaped Hindi cinema for over eight decades and was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.