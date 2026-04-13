'Maharashtra Govt To Establish Music Institute Envisioned By Late Asha Bhosle As Tribute To Her 7-Decade Legacy,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Govt To Establish Music Institute Envisioned By Late Asha Bhosle As Tribute To Her 7-Decade Legacy | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced plans to establish a music institute envisioned by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state would carry forward her vision as a tribute to her unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

CM Announces State Will Carry Forward Singers Vision

Bhosle, whose illustrious career spanned over seven decades and produced countless timeless melodies, died on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure. The state cabinet, led by Fadnavis, paid homage to the iconic singer, adopting a condolence resolution during its Cabinet meeting.

Announcing the decision, Fadnavis said the proposed institute was originally conceptualised by Bhosle herself and that the government would now take concrete steps to bring it to fruition. The initiative is expected to serve as a centre for nurturing musical talent and preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

Move Brings Renewed Focus on Similar 2022 Project

The move also brings renewed focus on a similar project announced earlier in memory of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. In 2022, following her demise, the state had approved the establishment of the ‘Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International College of Music’ in Mumbai.

The proposed institution was planned near the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus, where around three acres of land had been earmarked by the Higher and Technical Education Department. The project was envisioned as a world-class music academy aimed at promoting advanced learning and research in music.

Officials Say International-Level Music College Was Long-Cherished Dream

Officials had earlier stated that the idea of setting up an international-level music college was a long-cherished dream of Lata Mangeshkar. A dedicated committee had been formed to finalise the proposal, which later recommended naming the institute after both Lata Mangeshkar and her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar.

With the state now moving ahead on both fronts, honouring two of India’s most celebrated musical legends through lasting institutional legacies.

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