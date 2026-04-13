DRI Busts Inter-State Drug Ring, Seizes 853 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹4.26 Crore Hidden In Shampoo Bottles, Arrests Woman Carrier

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully busted an inter-state drug trafficking ring, seized 853 grams of cocaine, having an estimated illicit market value of approximately Rs. 4.26 crores and arrest a woman carrier in the case. |

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully busted an inter-state drug trafficking ring, seized 853 grams of cocaine, having an estimated illicit market value of approximately Rs. 4.26 crores and arrest a woman carrier in the case. The accused woman was carrying two shampoo bottles that appeared unusually heavy. Upon draining the liquid contents of the said bottles, a total of 50 yellow-coloured sealed capsules containing cocaine were recovered.

Acting on Specific Intelligence

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted a female Indian national travelling by Hazrat Nizamuddin – KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express, which was passing through Nagpur Railway Station on Sunday, on suspicion of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.

The officers boarded the said train at Nagpur and upon interception, requested the passenger to deboard for detailed examination. She subsequently deboarded at Ajni Railway Station.

Examination of Luggage Reveals Two Heavy Shampoo Bottles

Detailed examination of her luggage revealed that, among her clothing and personal effects, she was carrying two shampoo bottles that appeared unusually heavy. Upon draining the liquid contents of the said bottles, a total of 50 yellow-coloured sealed capsules containing white powdery substance were recovered. The substance, when tested indicated positive results for the presence of cocaine.

The 50 capsules containing total 853 grams of cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 4.26 crores was recovered from the passenger and was subsequently seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and was produced before the Clcourt at Nagpur on Sunday, which remanded her to judicial custody.

DRI in Nagpur has been at the forefront of disrupting multiple pan-India narcotics networks through a series of targeted and intelligence-driven operations. From the dismantling of the Mephedrone factory in Karanja Ghadge in Wardha district (128 kg Mephedrone recovered in December 2025) to the massive interception at the Bhagemari Toll Plaza (522 kg Ganja in January 2026), the Bhilai interception (729 kg Ganja in February 2026), the Amravati Mephedrone seizure (4.9 kg Mephedrone in February 2026), officials said.

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