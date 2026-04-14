Pune Airport Boosts Capacity With 15 New Flight Slots; Routes To Begin from May 1, 2026

Pune Airport Boosts Connectivity With New Summer Schedule, More Flights Planned | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Airport has expanded its flight capacity with the addition of 15 new slots, increasing the total from 220 to 235. The move is expected to improve connectivity and ease passenger movement, with new flight services set to begin from May 1, 2026.

The added slots will allow the launch of new routes connecting Pune to Mangalore, Solapur and Bagdogra. Officials said these routes will help boost tourism, trade and regional connectivity, while also improving overall airport operations.

The development comes with the support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation played a key role in increasing airport capacity and strengthening connectivity.

Pune Airport continues to play an important role under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN Scheme. At present, the airport is connected to Nanded, Kishangarh, Sindhudurg and Jalgaon under this scheme. These routes help improve access to smaller cities and support balanced regional growth.

Officials said the increase in flight slots will make travel more convenient for passengers and reduce congestion at the airport. It also strengthens Pune’s position as a growing aviation hub in the region.

Authorities added that Pune Airport will continue to expand its services and infrastructure to meet the rising demand for air travel. The schedule for the newly introduced flights from May 1, 2026, has been prepared as part of this expansion plan.