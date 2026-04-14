Pune: DGP Orders Helmet Rule For Police, Strict Action Against Violators | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Police have made helmets compulsory for all personnel riding two-wheelers in the city. The move comes after a directive issued by the state Director General of Police, Sadanand Date, to improve safety and ensure discipline within the force.

The order was issued through a circular from the DGP office, which noted that police personnel in many parts of the state, except in Mumbai and Nagpur, often fail to wear helmets while riding. Following this, Pune traffic police have started strictly enforcing the rule among their own staff.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said that police must set an example for the public. He confirmed that the rule applies to all police personnel, including constables and senior officers. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to be in violation of the rule.

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The department has also asked citizens to help in monitoring compliance. People can report police personnel riding without helmets by uploading photos along with vehicle numbers on the Pune Traffic Police mobile application. Authorities said such complaints will be acted upon.

In addition, CCTV cameras will be used to identify violators. The traffic department has also distributed helmets to police personnel to ensure that everyone follows the rule.

The decision follows a recent review meeting held in Nagpur, where the DGP raised concerns over low helmet usage among police across the state. Officials said the new rule is aimed at improving safety and encouraging the public to follow traffic regulations.