Pune: Famous Ranjangaon Mahaganapati Temple To Remain Shut Till July 31 | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: The Shri Mahaganapati Temple in Ranjangaon will remain closed to devotees from 15th April to 31st July 2026 due to ongoing preservation and repair work under the Maharashtra government's Ashtavinayak Plan.

Officials said the Department of Archaeology has been carrying out conservation work on the temple's main structure and surrounding premises for the past three months.

As the work has entered a crucial phase, the Devasthan Committee decided to temporarily shut the temple. The decision has been approved by the Assistant Charity Commissioner of the Pune Division.

During this period, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple premises or have direct darshan. Only construction staff, authorised officials, employees and trustees will be permitted inside.

Authorities clarified that daily religious rituals will continue without interruption. Regular puja, abhishek and other traditions of Lord Mahaganapati will be performed as per established customs.

Read Also Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Closed Till May 31 Amid Kumbh Preparations And Ongoing Construction

'Necessary To Ensure Long-Term Safety’

Officials said the closure is necessary to ensure the long-term safety of the temple structure and to improve facilities for devotees. The work aims to preserve the heritage site and make visits safer and more convenient in the future.

The Archaeology Department and Ranjangaon Devasthan Trust have appealed to devotees and local residents to cooperate with the temporary restrictions.

They have also urged support from the administration, police, and temple authorities to help complete the work on time.