Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Closed Till May 31 Amid Kumbh Preparations And Ongoing Construction | Sourced

Pune: The Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Temple will remain closed for devotees till May 31, 2026, due to ongoing large-scale construction and safety concerns, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said.

The temple, which was earlier scheduled to reopen on April 9, will remain closed to ensure the timely completion of development works. Authorities have taken this decision keeping in mind the expected heavy rush of devotees during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, along with safety concerns and the onset of monsoon in June.

Major work is currently underway at the temple, including the construction of a new grand assembly hall. The earlier hall was found to be insufficient to handle the expected crowd during the Kumbh period, prompting authorities to undertake expansion work. Currently, approximately 75 per cent of the new hall has been completed, and work on the dome is underway.

In addition, construction of the stepway leading to the temple is ongoing, and the main entrance has been completely closed. Heavy construction material, large stones, and machinery are present within the temple premises. Considering the nature of the work, the terrain, and the expected number of visitors, officials said it would be unsafe to allow devotees inside during this period.

The development work is also being planned in view of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik. Based on the experience of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, authorities expect that many devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar Temple may also travel to Bhimashankar, leading to a significant rise in footfall.

Officials noted that Bhimashankar is a high rainfall region, receiving heavy rains between June and September. With the monsoon likely to begin in the first week of June, the administration aims to complete the remaining work before that. As a result, the pace of construction has been increased.

The district administration has appealed to devotees and local residents to cooperate with the temple trust, police, and local authorities until the work is completed.