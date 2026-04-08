Pune: 'Apli PMPML' App Crosses 24 Lakh Downloads; Passenger Complaints Increase Slightly | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has seen a significant rise in the adoption of its official ‘Apli PMPML’ mobile application, with over 24 lakh passengers downloading it so far.

The platform, introduced to enhance digital ticketing and commuter convenience, is increasingly being used by daily passengers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Of the total downloads, around 22 lakh users are on Android devices, while approximately 2 lakh have accessed the app on iOS.

As the user base grows, PMPML has also seen a steady flow of complaints registered through the app. Passengers have raised issues such as buses not halting at designated stops, technical glitches during digital payments, deduction of money without ticket generation and instances of rude behaviour by staff.

According to official data, a total of 37,456 complaints were received via the app between January and December 2025. This marks a slight increase compared to 36,398 complaints recorded in 2024.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Although the increase in complaints is marginal, it reflects higher user engagement with the digital platform. Efforts are reportedly being made to address technical issues and improve service quality. A dedicated team has been deployed to solve the commuters' complaints."

Apli PMPML Stats

Total app downloads: 24 lakh+

Android users: 22 lakh

iOS Users: 2 lakh

Complaints in 2025: 37,456

Complaints in 2024: 36,398