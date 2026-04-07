'Ready To Resign': Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale Clash Over Cable Drive | Facebook

Tensions surfaced within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after a face-off between Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale over the ongoing crackdown on unauthorised overhead cables.

The confrontation took place during a meeting attended by civic officials and a delegation of cable operators. The dispute centred around the administration’s ongoing drive to remove illegal overhead cables across the city.

The campaign, initiated to boost municipal revenue and improve safety, has been strongly backed by Bhimale. However, the action has drawn opposition from small cable operators, who approached the mayor seeking relief.

During the meeting, Nagpure questioned the electricity department over the lack of a formal policy governing the drive. She raised concerns about disruption to citizens, stating that residents had been complaining about sudden disconnections.

Officials clarified that the action was being carried out as per instructions from the standing committee. The mayor then contacted Bhimale and suggested that the drive be temporarily halted until a clear policy framework was in place.

Bhimale, however, remained firm. “The campaign has been launched after taking all stakeholders into confidence. It will not be stopped. I am ready to resign if needed, but the action will continue,” he said.

Following a heated exchange, a temporary resolution was reached. It was decided that immediate action would not be taken against small cable operators. Instead, they have been asked to submit a plan within a month for regularising their connections.

Meanwhile, Bhimale reiterated that strict action would continue against unauthorised cable networks. He announced that criminal cases would be filed against companies laying illegal overhead cables from Tuesday onwards.