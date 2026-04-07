Pune: Jain Community Distances Itself From Monk’s Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Sourced

Pune: Amid growing tensions over controversial remarks by Jain monk Nileshchandra Maharaj about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Tarabai, leaders from the Jain and Maratha communities on Tuesday clarified that the statements do not represent the Jain community.

Addressing the media, community representatives said the remarks were personal opinions of the monk. They stressed that the Jain community does not support such views and remains committed to peace and social harmony.

Jain leader Laxmikant Khabia said that recent statements by some monks have led to criticism and defamation of the community. He said no religious leader has the authority to judge the stature of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and such remarks have no link with the Jain community.

From the Maratha side, Aniket Deshmane welcomed the clarification. He said it is positive that the Jain community has taken a clear stand. He added that the aim is not to oppose any community but to maintain unity and balance in Maharashtra, even during emotionally charged situations.

Akshay Jain also said the monk’s comments were entirely personal. He noted that similar statements in recent years have created tension between communities, but they do not reflect the views of the Jain community.

‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Belongs To Entire World’

He further said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belongs to the entire world and no one has the right to diminish his legacy. Referring to Maharani Tarabai, he said her contributions are recorded prominently in history.

Leaders from both communities reiterated that the Jain community follows the principles of non-violence and harmony. They said it does not accept any remarks that disrespect revered historical figures.

The joint appearance was aimed at preventing further misunderstanding and sending a message of unity and restraint.