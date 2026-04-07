Pune: Concrete Over Cables Delays Repairs; Electricity Restored After 22 Hours In Hinjawadi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Power supply to the Yashwin housing society in Hinjawadi has been restored after a prolonged outage caused by damage to an underground high-tension line during Metro construction work. Electricity was restored at 10:50 AM on Tuesday after nearly 22 hours of repair work.

The outage began at 12:48 PM on Monday when a 22 kV high-tension line developed a fault. The line supplies power to three transformers in the society, affecting around 572 consumers.

The fault occurred near ongoing metro work close to the Doehler company on the road to Hinjawadi IT Park Phase 3. Due to construction, layers of concrete had been laid over Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) cables, burying them deep underground and making access difficult.

Electricity department staff began repairs immediately and worked till late evening on Monday, fixing one fault by 7:00 PM. However, during testing, another issue was detected. This second fault was located beneath thick concrete, making it harder to trace.

Teams continued digging through the night. The damaged cable was finally located at around 7:00 AM on Tuesday. More concrete had to be broken to reach it, delaying the repair work.

To speed up restoration, officials laid about 30 metres of new high-tension cable and diverted the supply through an alternative route. This helped restore electricity to the society while work on the original line continued.

Power supply has now been normalised, bringing relief to residents after nearly a full day without electricity.