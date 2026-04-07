Pune: 20-Hour Power Outage In Hinjawadi's Yashwin Housing Society Society Sparks Protest By Angry Residents

Pune: 20-Hour Power Outage In Hinjawadi Society Sparks Protest By Angry Residents | File

Pune: Residents of Yashwin Housing Society in Hinjawadi Phase II faced a major power outage that lasted for over 20 hours. The unexpected outage disrupted daily life and triggered protests against the electricity distribution authorities.

The outage began on Monday afternoon and continued till Tuesday morning, leaving around 672 households without electricity in one of Pune’s key IT hubs. Residents said the prolonged blackout affected water supply, lifts, mobile charging, and internet services.

Angry residents gathered and raised slogans demanding the immediate restoration of power. They also criticised the administration for its delayed response and lack of communication during the crisis.

The situation was especially difficult for those working from home, as many were unable to continue their jobs without electricity.

Children and senior citizens were also affected due to the heat and lack of basic facilities. With limited generator backup, several families were forced to spend the night in darkness.

‘Officials were Unaware Of The Outage’

Residents claimed that despite repeated complaints, no timely action was taken. Some said officials were unaware of the outage when contacted, while helpline numbers and senior officials remained unresponsive. They alleged that authorities kept passing the responsibility instead of resolving the issue.

Locals also pointed out that nearby societies and establishments continued to receive power, which added to their frustration. Many said such outages have become frequent in the area, and no permanent solution has been provided so far.

‘3000 People Impacted By Disruption’

Around 3,000 residents were impacted by the disruption. “There is no response from officials. This is completely unacceptable,” said a resident.

Following the protest, officials assured that efforts were underway to restore the supply. MSEDCL PRO for Pune Zone, Vikas Puri, told The Free Press Journal that electricity was restored on Tuesday morning. He added that the reason behind the prolonged outage will be shared soon.

However, residents continue to demand accountability and a long-term fix, saying such incidents are unacceptable in a rapidly growing IT corridor like Hinjawadi.