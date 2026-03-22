Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari Suffers Over 16-Hour Power Outage Amid Rising Heat; No Official Response From MSEDCL | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bhosari area in Pimpri-Chinchwad faced power outages lasting over 16 hours in the last 24 hours, leaving residents and workers struggling in rising summer heat.

Electricity supply remained disrupted from Saturday evening into the night and continued for most of Sunday. With temperatures already crossing 35 degrees Celsius in March, the prolonged cuts have added to the discomfort.

The issue has been constant over the past several days. Bhosari, which has a mix of industrial units in MIDC and residential areas, has been witnessing frequent outages multiple times a week for the last several years. Power cuts lasting several hours have become common.

Work-from-home professionals and industries have been among the worst affected. Repeated disruptions impact productivity and connectivity.

Similar complaints are also emerging from other parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. This indicates a wider problem during the peak summer period.

On Sunday, personnel from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) present at the spot informally said that the power supply would be restored by 7 pm. However, there has been no official statement or public notice from the department so far.

Last month and the month before that, MSEDCL officials had announced planned power outages for maintenance works. This time, no such thing has been announced. Residents are taking to social media to express distress. They have flagged the issue to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge. Their offices haven't responded either.

Attempts by the FPJ reporter to contact MSEDCL officials went unanswered.