Pune: Maharashtra Govt To Fast-Track New Power Substations In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Assures BJP MLA Mahesh Landge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Government of Maharashtra is taking positive steps to implement concrete solutions for the growing industrial and residential power issues in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Bhosari assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced on Saturday.

Necessary funds for newly proposed development works and infrastructure projects will be provided, and all possible cooperation will be extended to strengthen the power supply, assured Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar-Sakore in the ongoing legislative assembly session.

During the Maharashtra Assembly Budget Session, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge raised various demands regarding the empowerment of the city’s power supply under Rule 105. In a written response, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Energy portfolio, signalled a push to accelerate crucial projects to make the electrical system more robust.

Under the Ganeshkhind Road Circle of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which covers Bhosari, Charholi, Moshi, Talawade, and Chikhali, power is currently supplied to 453,820 consumers across industrial, commercial, and residential categories, including 580 high-tension (HT) consumers.

Currently, MSETCL provides an installed capacity of 805 MVA through four 220 kV substations (Bhosari RS-1, Bhosari RS-2, Telco, and Chinchwad RS), while demand has already reached 627 MVA. Highlighting future stress due to rapid urbanisation, Bordikar-Sakore noted that completing proposed substations at 200 KV Moshi and 200 KV Charholi will resolve these power issues.

Green Light for New Substations

According to the state’s energy department, the following projects will be fast-tracked:

- Extra High Voltage (EHV) Substation at Safari Park, Moshi: To stabilise supply in Moshi, Dudulgaon, Akurdi, Chikhali, and Talawade.

- New EHV Substation at Charholi: To ensure adequate voltage for Bhosari, Charholi, Dighi, and Dhanori.

- Century Enka EHV Substation: Proposal to install two new power transformers to meet future demand.

- Medium Voltage Switching Station: A separate proposal has been submitted for approval.

Ambitious Plan for Underground Cabling

Overhead power lines in Bhosari Gaothan will be moved underground in phases under the RDSS scheme. Directions have been issued to immediately start laying independent feeders and underground cables from the Devi Indrayani switching substation in Talwade. These measures aim to reduce frequent power outages, ensure continuity for industrial production and provide safe and stable power to residential areas.

Curbing Electricity Theft

MLA Landge highlighted that during a massive anti-encroachment drive in Kudalwadi, where 900 acres were cleared, it was discovered that out of 5,000 properties, only 900 had legal connections, while over 3,800 were unauthorised. He demanded a joint meeting between small-scale industrial associations, local administration, and representatives to address power theft, staff shortages, and maintenance delays. Minister Bordikar-Sakore responded positively to this demand.

He said, “Due to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have been able to provide the infrastructure and MSEDCL branch offices needed for our growing city. As the Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi and Punawale-Ravet-Kiwale-Wakad residential corridors expand, the BJP-Mahayuti government has taken firm decisions to build electrical infrastructure. I thank the Chief Minister and the State Government for assuring the approval and funding of these proposed works.”