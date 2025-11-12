 Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda Ties
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda Ties

Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda Ties

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives, but added that as part of the standard procedure, it was examining whether there was a possible Maharashtra link to the incident in the national capital.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra ATS has searched the premises of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune in connection with the recent arrest of a software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS has searched the premises of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune in connection with the recent arrest of a software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives, but added that as part of the standard procedure, it was examining whether there was a possible Maharashtra link to the incident in the national capital.

The teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district was used for one of the meetings by the arrested Pune-based software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, the officials said.

The ATS nabbed Hangargekar (37) from Pune on October 27 for his alleged links with banned outfits, such as Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and for his suspected involvement in radicalisation activities.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor — But Can He Really Arrest Him?
Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor — But Can He Really Arrest Him?
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Read Also
Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon Returns On December 7: City’s Iconic Palm Beach Road To Host 5th...
article-image

During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone.

While probing further, the ATS learned that Hangargekar had visited Mumbra in Thane for one of his meetings.

Accordingly, the ATS officials visited the teacher's house on Tuesday and enquired about Hangargekar and his meeting, an official said.

The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Enhances Work For 'EduCity Project'; Issues Tender Worth ₹116.5 Crore
article-image

"We searched the premises of two individuals, one in Kondhwa (in Pune) and another in Mumbra, and questioned them," another official said, adding that there was no connection between Hangargekar and the Delhi blast.

Earlier this month, the ATS told a Pune court that Hangargekar allegedly used to deliver religious discourses "aggressively" in the city's Kondhwa area.

During a house search there, the ATS seized mobile phones containing deleted PDF files titled 'Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and All Its Manifestations', it had said.

They also recovered an Urdu translation of a speech delivered by the late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, a magazine titled 'Inspire' was found, containing photographs of AK-47 training at the OSG Gun School and documents detailing the procedure to make an IED using acetone peroxide from an OSG bomb school, it told the court.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh Launches Global Nair Business Forum To Empower Youth...
article-image

The ATS had also said that during the searches, an old phone belonging to Hangargekar was recovered from one person.

"During the analysis of the contact list of the phone, five international phone numbers were found saved, including one from Pakistan, two from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait and Oman," it said.

The call detail records of the phone, however, do not show any calls to these saved numbers, the ATS said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda...

Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda...

Pune Witnesses First Organ Donation By OCI Card Holder; ZTCC Ensures Successful Transplants

Pune Witnesses First Organ Donation By OCI Card Holder; ZTCC Ensures Successful Transplants

Pune University Faculty Dr Rajani Panchang Awarded Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship 2025

Pune University Faculty Dr Rajani Panchang Awarded Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship 2025

Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months

Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months

NCP & NCP-SP Will Not Reunite In Pune, But A Reunion Is Possible In Pimpri-Chinchwad

NCP & NCP-SP Will Not Reunite In Pune, But A Reunion Is Possible In Pimpri-Chinchwad