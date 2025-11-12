Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon Returns On December 7: City’s Iconic Palm Beach Road To Host 5th Edition

Attaached is the picture of last year for representational purpose. |

Navi Mumbai: The 5th edition of the Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon — the city’s only half marathon on Palm Beach Road — will be held on Sunday, December 7, under the theme 'Every Stride, Cleaner n Better Tomorrow.' The event is organised by Let’s Celebrate Fitness (LCF) in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), bringing together the spirit of fitness, cleanliness, and community pride.

"This year’s edition holds special significance as it is dedicated to the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The marathon will witness participation from 11 Gurudwaras across Navi Mumbai and over 3,500 devotees in a special 5 km tribute run. The Navi Mumbai Gurudwara Council and Dashmesh Gurudwara, Koparkhairane have joined hands to spread awareness about the Guru’s timeless message of sacrifice and unity," Richa Sameet, founder of Let’s Celebrate Fitness (LCF), said.

Beyond a sporting challenge, the marathon aims to inspire citizens toward pollution control, waste segregation, and environmental conservation. As part of its green initiative, participants will be encouraged to bring plastic waste during the BIB Expo for responsible disposal — combining fitness with sustainability.

More than 5,000 runners are expected across four race categories — 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. The event will also include a 3 km Inclusion Run featuring differently-abled participants, as well as representation from the transgender community to promote equality, dignity, and inclusion.

In keeping with its eco-conscious vision, the marathon will implement the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — throughout its operations. Runners will once again experience the scenic beauty of Navi Mumbai’s pride — the Palm Beach Road — in a celebration of health and harmony.

“The Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon is not just about running; it’s about taking ownership of our city’s cleanliness and health. Every stride is a pledge toward a cleaner tomorrow,” said an NMMC spokesperson.

Sameet added, “This marathon beautifully blends fitness, inclusivity, and environmental consciousness. We’re proud to see Navi Mumbai run for both health and purpose.”

