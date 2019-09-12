Pune

Updated on

Maharashtra: At least 6 dead, 10 injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

By Asian News International

More details are awaited

Image source: @ANI/Twitter

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]: At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck near Satara earlier today. The incident happened at about 6 am in the morning. More details are awaited.

By SUSHMITA/SAKSHI/ANI

