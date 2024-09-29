Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose Harshvardhan Patil’s Candidacy, Urge Sharad Pawar To Field Party Loyalists For Indapur Seat

BJP's Harshvardhan Patil (L), Sharad Pawar (R) | FIle Pic

The NCP (SP) workers in Pune are strongly opposing the idea of welcoming BJP's Harshvardhan Patil into partyfold and fielding him from the Indapur seat in the upcoming assembly elections.

The buzz about Patil switching allegiance started as Ajit Pawar plans to nominate his close ally Dattatray Bharne for the seat, leaving the former uncertain about his prospects with the Mahayuti alliance.

Speculation has been rife for the past month that Patil may join NCP (SP), but his induction may face challenges. Recently, a large group of NCP (SP) workers met Sharad Pawar at his Pune residence and expressed their dissent regarding Patil's nomination. They emphasised that party tickets should be awarded to own candidates rather than outsiders. Noting that his NCP faction won eight out of 10 contested seats, Sharad announced the formation of a committee for gauging public mood.

Comprising key leaders – party leader Jayant Patil, Congress' Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena – the committee will gather feedback from party workers. It will also conduct surveys in each taluka to shortlist candidates. The committee's report is likely expected in 10 days.

The much-awaited assembly elections are anticipated to take place by November 20.