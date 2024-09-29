 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose Harshvardhan Patil’s Candidacy, Urge Sharad Pawar To Field Party Loyalists For Indapur Seat
Speculation is rife that Pune's Harshvardhan Patil may switch allegiance to contest assembly polls

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
BJP's Harshvardhan Patil (L), Sharad Pawar (R) | FIle Pic

The NCP (SP) workers in Pune are strongly opposing the idea of welcoming BJP's Harshvardhan Patil into partyfold and fielding him from the Indapur seat in the upcoming assembly elections.

The buzz about Patil switching allegiance started as Ajit Pawar plans to nominate his close ally Dattatray Bharne for the seat, leaving the former uncertain about his prospects with the Mahayuti alliance.

Comprising key leaders – party leader Jayant Patil, Congress' Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena – the committee will gather feedback from party workers. It will also conduct surveys in each taluka to shortlist candidates. The committee's report is likely expected in 10 days.

The much-awaited assembly elections are anticipated to take place by November 20.

