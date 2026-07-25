Maharashtra: 3.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Nashik Region, Tremors Felt Across Nearby Areas

File pic. |

Nashik: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Maharashtra’s Nashik region early on Saturday morning, affecting the surrounding areas. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the tremor.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the Nashik region on July 25, 2026, at 9:55 AM IST: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/C0KT2wwlE6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Tremors felt across region

According to the latest data from the National Centre for Seismology, the tremor struck the region at around 9:55 am on Saturday, July 25, 2026, creating panic among residents.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was located about 44 kilometres north-northwest (NNW) of Nashik city. The tremor originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface, making it strong enough to be felt across the surrounding areas.

Further details on the incident are awaited from the officials.

Earlier tremors in Marathwada

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a few days ago, mild earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani districts on July 9, 2026, causing panic among residents. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Moreover, data received from the District Emergency Operations Centre showed that the tremors were recorded at 1:37 am, 2:15 am and 2:17 am on July 9. The intensities of the earthquakes were recorded as 4.6, 3.6, and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively.

The epicentre of the earthquake was identified as Shirali village in Vasmat tehsil of Hingoli district, officials said.

However, during such natural calamities, citizens are advised to remain vigilant, as such events cannot be predicted in advance. Therefore, they are urged to follow all safety precautions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/