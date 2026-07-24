Nashik: Tree Collapses At Collectorate Amid Heavy Rain, Six Vehicles Damaged | Sourced

Nashik: Continuous heavy rainfall caused a large tree to collapse inside the premises of the Nashik District Collector's Office on Thursday, damaging six parked vehicles.

The incident took place amid persistent rainfall that has been lashing Nashik city and surrounding areas over the past two days. The tree suddenly uprooted and fell on vehicles parked within the Collectorate campus.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, as no one was inside or near the vehicles when the incident occurred. However, all six vehicles sustained damage of varying degrees.

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Officials and emergency personnel quickly reached the spot and removed the fallen tree to restore normal movement within the premises.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the condition of old and vulnerable trees during the monsoon. Authorities are expected to inspect potentially hazardous trees and carry out necessary pruning to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the coming weeks.