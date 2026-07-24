Heavy Rains Batter Nashik; Godavari Crosses Danger Mark As Gangapur Dam Nears Full Capacity | Sourced

Nashik: Heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday night disrupted normal life across Nashik district, causing waterlogging, uprooted trees, power outages, and flooding in several areas. The district recorded an average rainfall of 135 mm in the last 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Thursday, while Trimbakeshwar received the highest rainfall at 193.3 mm.

The continuous rain has significantly increased water levels in reservoirs across the district. Gangapur Dam, Nashik city's main source of drinking water, has reached nearly 98% of its storage capacity. Rising inflows also pushed the Godavari River above the danger mark for the first time this monsoon, bringing the season's first flood to Nashik. Authorities have gradually increased water discharge from the dam and advised people living along the riverbanks to remain alert.

Heavy rain and strong winds, with speeds reaching nearly 50 kmph, uprooted 51 trees across the city and damaged five houses. Power poles collapsed at a few locations, leading to electricity outages in residential areas and industrial estates. Floodwaters from the Godavari also entered Bhande Bazaar, causing difficulties for traders and disrupting business activities.

Officials said inflows into Gangapur Dam have increased due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas. Kashyapi Dam has reached 71% storage, while Gautami Godavari Dam is now 90% full, further adding to the rising water levels.

Heavy rainfall also led to a sharp rise in inflows into the Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam. Authorities released 55,775 cusecs of water towards the Jayakwadi reservoir through the Godavari River. The increased discharge submerged the bridge on the Niphad–Sinnar State Highway, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the route from 8 am on Thursday. The road will remain closed until the floodwaters recede.

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to closely monitor weather forecasts and avoid farm work during thunderstorms and lightning. They have also urged farmers to ensure proper drainage in waterlogged fields and move agricultural equipment and harvested produce to safer locations.

District Collector Ayush Prasad said the Emergency Disaster Management Cell has been activated to respond to any emergency. He appealed to citizens to avoid riversides and flood-prone areas and assured that government hospitals have adequate stocks of medicines and emergency supplies.

Taluka-wise Rainfall (mm):

Trimbakeshwar – 193.3, Surgana – 164.5, Nashik – 73.4, Peth – 66.5, Igatpuri – 56.8, Dindori – 53.7, Kalwan – 50.7, Baglan – 43.1, Niphad – 39.9, Deola – 38.7, Chandwad – 28.3, Sinnar – 25.1, Malegaon – 13.2, Yeola – 10.7, and Nandgaon – 4.4.