Nashik: 16 People, Dog Rescued From Floodwaters In Daring Igatpuri Operation | Sourced

Nashik: Heavy rainfall in Igatpuri Taluka caused rivers and streams to swell, leading to a flood situation. A crisis arose when floodwaters entered the homes of tribal families living along the riverbank in the Pimpri area. However, a major tragedy was averted thanks to the administration's alertness and the bravery of the rescue team.

Upon receiving information that floodwaters were rapidly accumulating in the riverside homes in Pimpri, the Tehsil administration, police, and the Phangulgaon disaster management team immediately rushed to the scene. Despite the torrential rain and the extremely strong current, rescue team members waded into chest-deep water to commence operations. Using life jackets and sturdy ropes, they successfully brought each individual to safety amidst the perilous conditions.

In this dramatic rescue operation, a total of 16 tribal residents, including children, the elderly, and women, were safely rescued from the floodwaters. Notably, demonstrating compassion, the rescue team also safely brought out a voiceless animal (a dog).

The flood-affected tribal families have been immediately relocated to the Maheshwari Mangal Karyalay in Igatpuri, where the Tehsil administration has made excellent arrangements for their accommodation and meals.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Igatpuri Tehsildar Abhijit Baravkar and Police Inspector Ghanshyam Balph, with the involvement of Police Sub-Inspector Gaydhani, Supply Officer Lalit Patil, and Mandal Officer GD Kulkarni, Talathi Sachin Kalyankar, Vijay Khade, Vinod Jagle, Ganesh Ganeshkar, Gram Sevak Nilesh Patil, Constable Nilesh Devraj, Krishna Godse, Karan Thakur, Dattu Gaikwad, and members of the Phangulgaon Disaster Management Team Chetan Bajrang Mhasne, Aditya Ashok Mhasne, Omkar Raiba Bhagat, Jitu Bhagat, Kartik Mhasne, Ganesh Mhatre, Ganesh Mhasne, and Navnath Bhatate carried out this operation.

This incident demonstrated the administration's preparedness for flood control and disaster management.