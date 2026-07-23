Nashik: MVP Institutions Plant Over 2,000 Saplings To Mark CM Devendra Fadnavis' Birthday | Sourced

Nashik: To promote environmental conservation and encourage tree preservation among future generations, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj organised a district-wide tree plantation drive across its schools and colleges on Wednesday. The initiative, held to mark the birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saw the plantation of more than 2,000 saplings in the presence of MVP office-bearers, dignitaries and thousands of students.

Instead of celebrating the occasion with traditional greetings, the institution chose to mark the Chief Minister's birthday through a meaningful environmental initiative. Students actively participated in the plantation drive, while branch heads across all institutions were directed to organise the programme at their respective campuses.

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The campaign was carried out across MVP's network of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, colleges, residential schools, hostels, medical, engineering, polytechnic, agriculture, architecture, pharmacy, nursing and physiotherapy colleges, as well as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The initiative aimed to spread awareness about environmental conservation and promote sustainable development.

Adv. Nitin Thackeray, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, said, "MVP Samaj has always believed in fulfilling its social responsibility alongside providing quality education. This tree plantation campaign, organised on the occasion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' birthday, is another step towards protecting the environment. We have planted indigenous, eco-friendly and long-living tree species. Our responsibility does not end with planting saplings. We will ensure their long-term care through regular watering, protective fencing, nutrient management and a tree adoption programme."