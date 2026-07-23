Nashik: Citylink To Add 50 Electric Buses Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced



Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Nashik's Citylink public transport service is set to expand with the addition of 50 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. After nearly five years of waiting, the city is finally set to receive the much-awaited e-bus service, marking a significant step towards making public transport more environmentally friendly, modern, and commuter-focused.



At present, Citylink operates around 250 CNG and diesel buses. However, due to various operational challenges, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has been incurring substantial daily losses in running the service. The induction of electric buses is expected to reduce air pollution and fuel costs while offering passengers a quieter, air-conditioned, and more comfortable travel experience.



To support the new fleet, a modern e-bus depot and charging station have already been developed at Adgaon, enabling efficient charging, maintenance, and operations.

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100 Electric Buses Planned for Nashik

The e-bus project had been delayed for nearly a year as the draft agreement with the operator appointed by the Central Government remained pending. With the agreement now finalised, 50 electric buses will be introduced in the first phase, followed by another 50 buses in the second phase, taking the total fleet to 100 electric buses.



Major Boost for Transport During Kumbh Mela

With millions of pilgrims and tourists expected to visit Nashik during Kumbh Mela 2027, the city's public transport system will face enormous pressure. The addition of electric buses is expected to significantly strengthen the transport network and represents an important milestone in Nashik's journey towards a sustainable, green, and efficient urban mobility system.