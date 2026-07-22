Nashik: Bhavli Dam Reaches Full Capacity As Active Monsoon Triggers Yellow Alert | Sourced

Nashik: The monsoon has become active again in Nashik city and the district. With the Meteorological Department issuing a 'Yellow Alert' for the Ghat regions for the next three days, heavy rainfall is expected in the dam catchment areas.

Continuous, moderate rainfall began in Nashik district around midnight on Monday. The city also experienced rainfall starting Tuesday morning. The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain for the city and district over the next three days.

Dam Water Levels

Bhavli Dam in Igatpuri Taluka is 100% full, while Darna Dam is filled to 74.26% capacity. In Nashik Taluka, Gangapur Dam is 79.63% full, Gautami is at 91.76%, and Kashyapi is at 53.56%. The status of other dams in the district is as follows:

- Palkhed: 59.72%

- Karanjwan: 36.37%

- Waghad: 34.40%

- Ozharkhed: 39.53%

- Valdevi: 80.85%

- Kadwa: 78.44%

- Haranbari: 89.19%

- Chankapur: 65.68%

Total Water Storage in the District

The total water storage in the district stands at 53.48%. The usable water storage is 34,708 million cubic feet (mcft). On July 22 last year, the water storage level was 65.81%.

Water Release Commenced

Water release operations have begun from Palkhed, Kadwa, Punegaon, and Bhavli dams. With the intensity of rainfall likely to increase in the Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nashik, Dindori, Peth, Surgana, and Kalwan talukas, an increase in water inflow into the dams is anticipated.

In light of the 'Yellow Alert' issued by the Meteorological Department—predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days—citizens have been urged to remain alert.