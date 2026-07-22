Nashik: Memorial To Be Built For Late Ajitdada Pawar At Pelican Park, Says Chhagan Bhujbal | Sourced

Nashik: State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that a grand memorial of former Deputy Chief Minister Late Ajitdada Pawar will be constructed at Pelican Park in Nashik to preserve his legacy of development-oriented leadership.

The announcement was made during a programme organised at Pelican Park to mark Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' birthday and Late Ajitdada Pawar's birth anniversary. On the occasion, assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities, umbrellas were presented to senior citizens, and a blood donation camp was inaugurated by Bhujbal.

Among those present were MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, Police Commissioner Dr Sandeep Karnik, Bhagur Municipal Council President Prerna Balkawade, MHADA Chairman Ranjan Thakre, corporators Mukesh Shahane, Bhagwan Donde, Bhushan Rane, Yogita Hire, Madhuri Dhemse, along with students, senior citizens and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Bhujbal said that Late Ajitdada Pawar worked with a long-term vision for the holistic development of both urban and rural areas. He noted that Pawar believed development should remain people-centric and that his leadership and commitment to public welfare left a lasting impact on society. Bhujbal added that the proposed memorial would inspire future generations by preserving Pawar's ideals and contributions.

He also emphasised that extending support to the needy through welfare initiatives would be the most meaningful tribute to the late leader.

10,000-Tree Plantation Drive Launched

Later, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road in Nashik, Bhujbal participated in a tree plantation drive organised to commemorate the same occasion. During the event, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Nashik, launched a campaign to plant 10,000 trees.

Bhujbal appealed to citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation, stressing that planting trees alone is not enough and that their protection and nurturing are equally important to build a greener Nashik.