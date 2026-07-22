Nashik: Maha Metro Unveils 58-km Metro Rail Plan Across Three Priority Corridors | File Pic



Nashik: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has prepared a comprehensive metro rail proposal for Nashik, outlining a 58-kilometre network across three priority corridors. The plan aims to meet the transport needs of the city's population, which has crossed the 2 million mark, while strengthening sustainable urban mobility.



The Detailed Mobility Plan was prepared by Maha Metro at the request of the Nashik Municipal Corporation after assessing the city's future transport demand, geographical conditions, and travel patterns. The proposal was presented on Tuesday in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.



The presentation was attended by Mayor Himgauri Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, MLAs Devyani Farande and Rahul Dhikle, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, among other officials.



Three Priority Metro Corridors

The proposal recommends the following corridors for the first phase:

Ozar Airport to Pathardi Phata (via Mumbai Naka): 23 km

Gangapur to Nashik Road: 21.5 km

Gangapur to Mumbai Naka: 13.58 km



The three corridors together cover approximately 58 kilometres and are expected to improve connectivity across key residential, commercial, and transport hubs.



Integrated Mobility Plan

The proposal also includes the development of seven multimodal transport hubs to seamlessly integrate metro services with other modes of public transport.

To promote sustainable mobility, the plan proposes:

131 pedestrian pathways

88 km of dedicated cycling tracks

Pedestrian and cycling corridors along the Godavari riverfront

Improved road safety measures

Better freight movement management

Truck terminals and a comprehensive parking policy

Kumbh Mela Focus

The transport blueprint also incorporates planning for the upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, with emphasis on expanding public transport, improving connectivity to high-footfall areas, integrating different transport modes, and providing adequate parking facilities to manage the expected influx of pilgrims.