Nashik: Man Kills Wife And 7-Year-Old Son In Jail Road Area, Attempts Suicide By Poisoning | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in the Jail Road area of Nashik Road, specifically at Aringle Chawl, Vasant Vihar, Maharudra Colony, where a husband killed his wife and seven-year-old son using a sharp weapon. Following the incident, the accused husband attempted suicide by consuming poison. The incident, which was discovered on Monday morning, has sent shockwaves through Nashik city.

The deceased have been identified as Ashwini Kiran Hazare (43) and Suyash Kiran Hazare (7). The accused husband, Kiran Eknath Hazare (54), is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of the District Civil Hospital.

On Monday morning, neighbours noticed that the doors of Kiran Hazare’s house were open. Upon entering, they found Ashwini and Suyash lying dead in a pool of blood. Kiran Hazare was found in critical condition after having consumed poison. Locals immediately alerted the Nashik Road police. Police rushed to the scene and admitted Kiran to the hospital.

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According to available information, this was the second marriage for both Kiran and Ashwini. On Sunday night, Kiran had gone to his in-laws' house for dinner with his wife and son. After returning home, the three of them went to sleep in their respective rooms. However, in the early hours of Monday, Kiran suddenly attacked his wife, Ashwini, with a sharp knife. Seeing his father attacking his mother, seven-year-old Suyash tried to save her. However, the ruthless Kiran slit Suyash's throat as well. Both the mother and son died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Kiran Hazare took this extreme step due to financial difficulties. However, the police are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine if there were other underlying family issues or contributing factors. A case has been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station, and the accused, Kiran, will be interrogated further once his condition stabilises.

A pall of gloom has descended on the entire locality following this double murder within a single family. Residents are shaken by the incident. The police have initiated an investigation and are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.