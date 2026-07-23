Nashik: Purse Containing Gold, Cash And Phones Worth ₹5.72 Lakh Stolen; Case Registered At Igatpuri Railway Police Station | Sourced

Igatpuri: The Igatpuri Railway Police, with the assistance of the RPF, have solved a case involving the theft of a purse containing valuables worth ₹5.72 lakhs from a woman travelling in the H1 air-conditioned coach of the Rajya Rani Express. Two accused have been arrested, and valuables worth ₹4.46 lakhs have been recovered from them; this successful operation has drawn praise for the Railway Police's investigative skills.

According to reports, on July 8, Nusrat Fatima Kamruddin Munshi was travelling from Nashik Road to Igatpuri in the H1 coach of the Rajya Rani Express. During the journey, unidentified thieves stole her purse.

The purse contained gold jewelry, two mobile phones, and cash, totalling ₹5.72 lakhs in value. Upon realising the theft, the woman immediately approached the Igatpuri Railway Police to file a complaint. A case of theft was subsequently registered at the Igatpuri Railway Police Station.

Immediately after the case was registered, the Igatpuri Railway Police launched an investigation. They meticulously examined CCTV footage from the railway station premises and along the route. Based on technical analysis and confidential information, the police, assisted by the RPF, detained two suspects from the Bhadrakali area of Nashik city.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the theft. The police successfully recovered valuables worth ₹4.46 lakhs from their possession. Investigation regarding the remaining stolen items is ongoing, and efforts to recover them are underway. The Igatpuri Railway Police are conducting further investigations into this case; passengers are urged to take care of their valuables while travelling and to immediately inform the railway police if they notice any suspicious activity.