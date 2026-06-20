 Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | Video
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Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | Video

At least three people died and several were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple’s sabha-mandap collapsed in Yashwadi village of Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on June 20 afternoon. Police said rescue teams reached the spot and around 25 devotees were saved as operations continued amid heavy rush on Saturday when the incident occurred around 3.30 pm.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | Video
Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | X @itsurbunny7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 20: At least three persons died and several others were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.

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While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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