Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | Video

Tragedy In Parbhani: Three Dead, Several Injured As Hanuman Temple Slab Collapses On Crowded Saturday Afternoon | X @itsurbunny7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 20: At least three persons died and several others were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In Maharashtra Parbhanithe tragic roof collapse incident at the Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village 😳 6 people died and 30-40 people are injured !💔#maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mz8yHgG01L — Manan Trivedi (@itsurbunny7) June 20, 2026

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.

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While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

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