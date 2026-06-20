Retired Assistant Commissioner Of Police Among Seven Booked For Alleged Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law, Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours | Representational Image

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and six of his family members have been booked by the Kondhwa Police for allegedly subjecting their daughter-in-law to prolonged mental and physical harassment. The complainant has also accused her retired ACP father-in-law of demanding sexual favours and issuing threats.

The accused have been identified as husband Vikrant Suresh Ghadge, father-in-law Suresh Ramchandra Ghadge (retired ACP), mother-in-law Sunanda Suresh Ghadge, sister-in-law Snehal Pravin Sarjerao, her husband Pravin Sarjerao of Akola, another sister-in-law Vaishali Vikram Raut, and her husband Vikram Raut of Andheri, Mumbai.

The complaint was filed by a 30-year-old married woman at Kondhwa Police Station. According to police, the alleged harassment took place between April 17, 2022, and May 8, 2026.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her father-in-law, retired ACP Suresh Ghadge, frequently threatened her, claiming that his experience dealing with criminals had taught him how to fabricate and destroy evidence. He allegedly boasted about his wealth and influence, stating that he could buy the law if necessary.

The complainant further alleged that he threatened to kill and bury her and warned that she would be attacked with a sickle if she opposed the family.

According to the FIR, the woman’s father, a retired Deputy Secretary from the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra government, was introduced to the Ghadge family through a mutual acquaintance. The engagement took place at a five-star hotel in Viman Nagar in November 2021, during which the groom allegedly insisted on an engagement ring worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The marriage was solemnized in Saswad in April 2022. The complainant alleged that her family was compelled to spend nearly Rs 50 lakh on the engagement and wedding ceremonies.

After the marriage, the complainant alleged that her mother-in-law took possession of all her jewellery. She further claimed that her husband would lock her inside the house when leaving, prevented her from working, and forced her to deactivate her social media accounts.

She also alleged that her parents were repeatedly insulted whenever they visited her matrimonial home.

The woman accused her husband of maintaining extramarital relationships and bringing other women to the house for sexual relations. When confronted, he allegedly told her that he could not live without physical intimacy when she was unavailable and therefore invited his girlfriends home.

The complainant stated that on May 8, 2026, her father-in-law allegedly initiated an argument and claimed he had obtained her call detail records (CDR). He reportedly objected to her frequent conversations with her mother and even cast suspicion on the relationship between the complainant and her brother after summoning him to the house.

Fearing for her safety due to the alleged abuse and threats, the woman left the matrimonial home with her brother and returned to her parental residence.

Kondhwa Police have registered a case against all seven accused. Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmal is conducting the investigation.

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