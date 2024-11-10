Mahabaleshwar: Clash Injures Six Tourists During Diwali Holidays | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in the Venna Lake area of Mahabaleshwar, a popular tourist destination not only in Satara district and Maharashtra but also internationally, six people were injured following a violent altercation between tourists from Mumbai and local stallholders. The incident occurred during the Diwali holiday season, which has brought an influx of tourists to the region.

The dispute began when a family from Mumbai stopped their car in front of the Disneyland Game shop, blocking the path through the busy area. A petty argument soon escalated into a physical scuffle. Shammi Nandlal Makhija (60), Darshan Deepak Rohira (45), Hansraj Shammi Makhija (36), Nihal Nandlal Makhija (48), Sagar Shammi Makhija (35), and Raunak Nihal Makhija (21) were injured in the incident and were treated at Mahabaleshwar Rural Hospital.

A case has been registered against six local youths—Saud Sujauddin Sheikh (34), Asif Arif Sheikh (24), Arbaaz Siddique Sheikh (26), Sehbaz Sujauddin Sheikh (31), Sufian Siddique Sheikh (22), and Adil Arif Shaikh (24)—based on the Makhija family's complaint. Police Inspector Bapusaheb Sandbhor of Mahabaleshwar police station is investigating the matter.

This violent incident has raised serious concerns among tourists and local businesses, creating an atmosphere of fear during the peak tourist season. There are increasing calls for immediate action from the police to ensure a safe and secure environment for both visitors and residents.