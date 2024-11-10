 Mahabaleshwar: Clash Injures Six Tourists During Diwali Holidays
The incident occurred during the Diwali holiday season, which has brought an influx of tourists to the region.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Mahabaleshwar: Clash Injures Six Tourists During Diwali Holidays | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in the Venna Lake area of Mahabaleshwar, a popular tourist destination not only in Satara district and Maharashtra but also internationally, six people were injured following a violent altercation between tourists from Mumbai and local stallholders. The incident occurred during the Diwali holiday season, which has brought an influx of tourists to the region.

The dispute began when a family from Mumbai stopped their car in front of the Disneyland Game shop, blocking the path through the busy area. A petty argument soon escalated into a physical scuffle. Shammi Nandlal Makhija (60), Darshan Deepak Rohira (45), Hansraj Shammi Makhija (36), Nihal Nandlal Makhija (48), Sagar Shammi Makhija (35), and Raunak Nihal Makhija (21) were injured in the incident and were treated at Mahabaleshwar Rural Hospital.

