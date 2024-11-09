 Pune: Circular Banning Election Campaign Participation by Staff Draws Criticism from Teachers' Bodies
The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organization (MFUCTO) president, Prof. SP Lawande, issued a letter stating that it is a violation of the model code and an attempt to curtail the fundamental rights of citizens.

The state director of higher education (DHE) has issued a circular directing officials of educational institutions to take disciplinary action against faculty and non-teaching staff if they participate directly or indirectly in the election campaign work of political parties. However, this move is attracting a lot of criticism from teachers' organisation.

The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organization (MFUCTO) president, Prof. SP Lawande, issued a letter stating that it is a violation of the model code and an attempt to curtail the fundamental rights of citizens. According to the MFUCTO letter, the rule does not apply to university-affiliated college teachers. The DHE should be aware that the service conditions of these teachers are governed by statutes.

The circular mentions that if teachers and non-teaching staff of universities and affiliated colleges participate directly or indirectly in the election campaign work of political parties, universities and related organizations will take strict disciplinary action against them.

Dr. Harsh Gaikwad, a member of the Senate of Savitribai Phule Pune University, said, "It is entirely wrong and unjust to prohibit professors/teachers in non-government university-affiliated colleges from taking political positions or contesting elections by referencing laws that do not even apply. This rule of not participating in election campaign work of political parties is applicable only for zilla parishad or corporation educational departments as they come under the state. This rule is not applicable to us."

We tried reaching out to Dr. Shailendra Devlankar, director of higher education, but did not receive any response.

