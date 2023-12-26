 Latur: Two Cops Suspended After Video Vandalising Two-Wheelers
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Two Cops Suspended After Video Vandalising Two-Wheelers In Latur | Video Screengrab

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for allegedly vandalising some two-wheelers parked on the premises of a folk art center in Latur district of Maharashtra, an incident captured on CCTV, an official said.

The CCTV footage shows two policemen getting out of a car and kicking and vandalising two-wheelers parked on the premises of Lok Kala Kendra on the outskirts of Shindala village in Ausa tehsil on the midnight of December 20, said assistant police inspector Balasaheb Dongre.

"Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had ordered an inquiry based on which he issued an order to suspend the policemen- an assistant sub-inspector and a police naik," he said. 

