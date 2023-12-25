Pune: Young Woman Takes Her Own Life After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her |

A 21-year-old woman from Maval, under the Talegaon MIDC police station jurisdiction, tragically took her own life by hanging in her bedroom, allegedly prompted by her lover's refusal to marry her. The police officially registered the case on December 24.

The suicide occurred after her lover, identified as Abhijeet Rathod, reportedly declined her marriage proposal. The lifeless body of the young woman was discovered hanging in her room on December 16.

Following the incident, the woman's mother filed a complaint at the police station, revealing that her daughter had been in a relationship with Abhijeet Rathod for several years. However, after expressing her desire to marry him, the accused allegedly changed his attitude, grew disinterested, and began avoiding her.

According to police sources, "the woman proposed marriage to her boyfriend, but faced with refusal, she fell into a state of depression, ultimately leading her to take her own life by hanging from the ceiling fan."

In response to the mother's complaint, the police have initiated an investigation, aiming to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.