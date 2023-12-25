Pune Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered For Dowry, Body Found Into Well With Hands Tied |

A 19-year-old woman was tragically killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry issues in Masalwadi village in Baramati Taluka on December 24. Her body was found in a well with her hands tied with a red dupptta.

The case was promptly registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station on the same day. According to police information, Namdev Baban Kargal (45) filed a complaint against four individuals, identifying the deceased woman as Surekha Bhausaheb Ghaddare.

The accused have been named as Bhausaheb Mahadev Ghaddare, Thakubai Mahadev Ghaddare, Asha Sonaba Kokare, and Sonaba Chandra Kokare. Three of the accused have been arrested, and cases have been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 498 (enticing or detaining a married woman with criminal intent), 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention), and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

As per the complaint, the deceased woman's body was discovered in a well with both hands tied using a red dupatta. The complaint alleges that the accused threw her into the well with the intent to murder. Three months ago, the complainant's daughter had married Bhausaheb Mahadev Ghaddare. The complaint further details that the deceased woman was subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, ultimately leading to her untimely death.

The complainant, a farmer, expressed his disappointment, stating, "I arranged my daughter's marriage with Bhausaheb Mahadev Ghaddare, who works in a bank, believing that the family was educated and well-settled. However, soon after the marriage, my daughter complained about her husband and in-laws. Despite providing gold jewelry at the wedding, they were dissatisfied and demanded additional money to repay a car loan." API Sachin Kale mentioned, "We are investigating the case and filed it upon receiving the complaint."