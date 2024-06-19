 Latur: RNLES Celebrates National Reading Day
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
National Reading Day was celebrated in Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School on Wednesday. In India, June 19 is marked as National Reading Day to honour the father of the library movement in Kerala, the late PN Panicker, whose death anniversary falls on the day.

This day aims to promote reading habits and literacy among people, especially children and youth. RNLES often participate in this celebration by organising various activities for students. On this day, students were provided their favourite books and motivated for continuous reading in the library. Coordinators Arul Shelvi and Jayshri Patil along with Vinod Chavan, Rani Amle, Sandip Kendre, Manisha Varade took efforts for the celebration of the day.

